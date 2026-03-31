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How an Indian LPG tanker escaped Strait of Hormuz via an unusual route

Pine Gas Chief Officer Sohan Lal said the ship’s 27 Indian crew had seen missiles and drones flying overhead every day as they waited.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsUSIranIsraelWest AsiawarShipLPG Tanker

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