Explained: How are ECs and CECs appointed now and what changes Centre seeking in proposed Bill?

It had ruled that their appointments would be made by the President on the advice of a committee comprising the Prime minister, LoP in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Before the SC ruling, the chief election commissioner and election commissioners were appointed by the President on the recommendation of the central government.

What the proposed Bill says and what changes will it bring?

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, tabled in the Upper House, a three-member Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, who will be the chairperson, the LoP and a Union Cabinet minister, who would be nominated by the Prime Minister, shall select the CEC and ECs.

According to the Bill, the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners "shall not be invalid" merely because of any vacancy in or any defect in the constitution of the selection committee.