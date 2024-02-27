Explained | How are Members of Parliament elected to Rajya Sabha?

As Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) begin casting their votes to elect Members of Parliament (MPs) for 15 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, parties across the political spectrum are vigilant over cross-voting.

This biennial election for the Upper House of Parliament is unique in a way, as 41 of the 56 candidates have already secured their seats "unopposed." The BJP has fielded eight candidates in UP, while the Samajwadi Party has three contesting the RS polls this year. Both the BJP and SP have numbers to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Upper House.

Of the total 15 seats, 10 are in UP, four are in Karnataka, while one seat is in Himachal Pradesh. The tussle for prospective MPs in Karnataka became interesting with Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Dr Kupendra Reddy's entry — who is the fifth contender to contest for the four RS seats in the state.

Let us take a brief look at how these MPs are elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Firstly, as per the Constitution of India, the number of MPs in the Rajya Sabha cannot exceed 250. Currently, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament has 245 members comprising 233 members who are elected from states and Union Territories (UT), while the President of India nominates the other 12 members from the disciplines of art, literature, science, and social services.