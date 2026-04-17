<p>New Delhi: Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday questioned the government's move to move a bill to amend the 2023 women quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.</p>.<p>Soon after laying of parliamentary papers, K C Venugopal rose to point out a law ministry notification issued last night around 10 pm to bring into force the 2023 women's reservation law with effect from April 16, much after a bill to amend the Act was introduced and discussed in the House.</p>.<p>DMK's Kanimozhi also flagged the issue, wondering the logic in discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.</p>.<p>Opposition members sought a clarification from law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was present in the Lok Sabha.</p>.Govt notifies Women's Reservation Act ahead of crucial Lok Sabha vote.<p>An official has earlier explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.</p>.<p>The constitution amendment Bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.</p>.<p>If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence, it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained. </p>