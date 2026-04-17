Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

How can govt move amendments to women law before notifying principal Act: Oppn in Lok Sabha

Opposition members sought a clarification from law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was present in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us