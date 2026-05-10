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How cinema continues to shape south Indian politics

The blueprint for this crossover was laid in the mid-20th century by M Karunanidhi (aka Kalaignar), M G Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and N T Rama Rao (NTR) in Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarunanidhiVijayAndhra PardeshJayalalithaaNTRMGR

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