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'How do we predict falling ill?': Woman slams manager's one-day prior approval for sick leave, internet reacts

The post, captioned 'Apparently fever also needs prior approval now,' came after Deblina took a two-day sick leave, only to return to an unexpected development the following day.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 06:43 IST
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