<p>In a now-viral video, a woman from Odisha has triggered a workplace debate after she claimed that her manager introduced a new rule asking employees to notify the company a day before falling sick.</p><p>In the video, the Instagram user, Deblina, reportedly drew a connection between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corporate">corporate</a> managers and their logical flaws in leave management by questioning, "Do we get some kind of notification saying that your health is going to be bad?"</p><p>The post, captioned “Apparently fever also needs prior approval now,” came after Deblina took a two-day sick leave, only to return to an unexpected development the following day.</p>.<p>“My health was bad, so I took a two-day sick leave. After coming back, I found out that my manager had made a new rule that even if you're taking sick leave, you have to inform them the previous night,” she said in the video.</p><p>Questioning the logic behind the team's newly introduced sick leave policy, she asked, “How do you think this works? Do we get some kind of notification saying that your health is going to be bad?”</p><p>She further quipped, “Dude, if I could predict my life that accurately, wouldn't I be earning money by predicting things in the IPL? Why would I be working here in this lala company?”</p>.'No WFH': Sridhar Vembu explains why Zoho won't extend work from home after PM Modi's appeal.<p><strong>Internet shares similar 'current situation' experiences</strong></p><p>The video quickly triggered widespread discussion on the platform, with many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/employee">employees</a> sharing similar experiences and noting that some managers even demand a seven-day advance notice for emergency sick leaves.</p><p>“What is the day before? Why didn't you tell me last week?” one user wrote.</p><p>Another commented, “And they even mark it as unplanned leave. How can someone take planned sick leave? Sometimes they behave like we are robots and compare people who have more than five years of experience in the process with those who have just one year of experience,” while another joked, “Managers' logic left the chat.”</p><p>A third user wrote, “I lost it when I fell down and my manager asked why I took leave. My response was, ‘I’m sorry, next time I fall, I’ll make sure to plan it!’”</p>