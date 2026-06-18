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How India sparred with Telegram days ahead of blocking the app

The exam results were cancelled in May on suspicion that question papers were leaked, and the test been rescheduled for June 21.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNEETTelegram

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