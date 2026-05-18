Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

How India's cooking fuel shortage is driving up California's gas prices

Iran's near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has thrown global oil trade into disarray, cutting off importers from around one-fifth of the global oil supply that ⁠traversed the waterway before the war.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsCaliforniaGas prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us