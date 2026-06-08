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'How many Pune cockroaches will join?': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces protest in Pune on June 11

The party’s official X handle also announced that the protest will take place on June 11 at 4 pm at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneCockroach Janta Party

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