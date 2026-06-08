'How many Pune cockroaches will join?': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces protest in Pune on June 11

<p>After a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party"> Cockroach Janta Party </a>(CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced another demonstration in Pune on June 11, aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>.</p><p>Sharing details of the protest on X, Dipke wrote, “Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!”</p>.<p>The party’s official X handle also announced that the protest will take place on June 11 at 4 pm at Savitribai Phule Pune University.</p><p>Following the Delhi protest on June 6, Dipke had said that the party would intensify its agitation if Pradhan did not step down. He stated that protests would be held across multiple states and cities if the Union Education Minister failed to resign.</p><p>Dipke, who flew in from Boston to take part in the ‘GenZ’ protest, was joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk and others. The protesters expressed anger over the challenges being faced by the education sector.</p>