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'How much more bogus can he get?' Congress slams PM Modi for using women's quota as election issue

The response came as Modi said during an election rally in Assam that the women's quota will be implemented from 2029 Lok Sabha elections and sought support from all parties.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

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