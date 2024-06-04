How Narendra Modi capitalised on India’s economic rise

Ten years after Narendra Modi was first elected Prime Minister, India’s economy is roughly twice as large. That is what happens when a country grows at 7 per cent a year, as India has been doing, on average, since it opened its markets to international competition in 1991.

That steady growth has been skillfully repackaged to promote an image of one man’s leadership making it all happen. Along with nationalism and Hindu pride, the idea that Modi can make the economy move has been central to his appeal since the beginning.

And Modi has burnished India’s economy in ways that count the most with voters: He made visible infrastructure expansions and distributed welfare benefits to the majority of Indians, who remain poor by global standards even as the country’s higher-income groups learn to flex their spending power.

Most of the rest of the world — especially the United States and other Western countries that hope to persuade India to join them in constraining China’s and Russia’s strategic ambitions — wants India’s economy to accelerate.