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How OP Nayyar shaped Asha Bhosle's career and ended her 'Lata phobia'

The story is detailed in author Raju Bharatan's book "Asha Bhosle: A Musical Biography".
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsTrendingAsha Bhosle

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