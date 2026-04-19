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How opposition's WhatsApp group strategy ensured defeat of women's quota-linked delimitation bill

The vote on the Bill on delimitation for early implementation of women’s quota after increasing Lok Sabha seats displayed Opposition unity.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 03:37 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 03:37 IST
India NewspoliticsCongressIndiaLok Sabhadelimitation

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