DH Deciphers | How Subrata Roy’s death will affect Sahara investors?

New Delhi: The death of Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy has once again brought the spotlight back on the future of the money that millions of people invested in various Sahara Group companies and cooperatives. Roy, who was accused of running Ponzi schemes to dupe small investors, was released on parole in 2016 after spending more than two years in jail. The capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which has accused Roy of various irregularities and running the Ponzi schemes, has recovered Rs 25,000 crore from the Sahara Group.

In this issue of DH Deciphers, Gyanendra Keshri decodes the impact of Roy’s death on the money deposited with SEBI and its return to investors.