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How to avoid online scam: Five key tips from NPCI to safeguard digital transactions

Safe payment practices go a long way to ensure security of digital transactions
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsUPIdigital paymentscybercrimeGoogle PayNPCI

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