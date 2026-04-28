<p>As digital transactions continue to rise with millions of users opting for the quick and easy method, safeguarding payments online is of utmost importance to ensure one doesn't fall prey to cybercrimes or scams. </p><p>Users always need to be aware and informed and as such, safe payment practices go a long way to ensure security. </p><p>Given below are five broad points the National Payment Corporation of India(NPCI) advises for a safer digital experience:</p>.RBI's two-factor authentication for all digital transactions becomes operational.<p><strong>Always check before you pay:</strong> Before making any payment, check the name that appears on the screen. Make sure it is the person or business you want to pay. Taking a few seconds to confirm can help avoid mistakes. </p><p><strong>Use only trusted payment apps and websites:</strong> Make payments only through official and well-known apps or websites. Do not download apps or click on links sent by people you do not know or trust. </p><p><strong>Do not share your PIN or OTP with anyone:</strong> Your UPI PIN, OTP, or bank details are private and confidential. Never share them with anyone, even if they say they are from a bank or police or any government office. </p><p><strong>Do not rush into any payment:</strong> If someone asks you to make a payment quickly or share your details urgently, take a moment. You can always say you will check and call back. It is okay to take your time. </p><p> <strong>Keep payment alerts on and check them often:</strong> Turn on SMS and app notifications for your payments. Read each alert carefully. If something looks wrong, contact your bank or payment app immediately. </p>.<p>In a related news, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as the most preferred mode of transactions in India, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total digital payments by 2025, according to a recent Finance Ministry report.</p>