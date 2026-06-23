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How to keep 'leaks away'? Diaper's the answer for CJP as it launches drive to press for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

They appealed to their supporters to bring diapers, write their demand for Pradhan's resignation on them and participate in the campaign termed 'Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away'.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarNEETPaper LeakDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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