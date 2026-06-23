How to keep 'leaks away'? Diaper's the answer for CJP as it launches drive to press for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cjp">Cockroach Janta Party</a> on Tuesday called for a "diaper donation drive" to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG</a> paper. </p><p>The organisation, which extended its protest against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination to a fourth day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, made the announcement in a post on X. </p><p>They appealed to their supporters to bring diapers, write their demand for Pradhan's resignation on them and participate in the campaign termed "Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", scheduled for Tuesday evening. </p>.CJP protest continues for third consecutive day at Jantar Mantar; Abhijeet Dipke urges farmer unions to join .<p>"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the CJP said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the police attempted to reduce the protest area.</p><p>Late on Monday night, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to move barricades and "squeeze the protest site into a smaller area".</p><p>However, Delhi police did not respond to the allegations. </p><p>The CJP is protesting to demand accountability over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, including the NEET controversy, and has maintained that the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.</p><p>Dipke claimed that there was substantial crowd at the protest on Monday, despite it being a working day and asserted that the agitation would continue through the night.</p><p>Candles were lit at the venue in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper-leak controversy.</p><p>Dipke said authorities were "punishing students" with their own failures, while also not acting against those involved in the leaks. </p><p>The protest has seen participation from students, aspirants and members of Left student organisations, including Students' Federation of India, All India Students' Association, All India Students' Federation (AISF). The AISF has also set up a free library at the protest site as part of its "Fight for Education with Education" initiative. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>