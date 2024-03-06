How to stay safe during biking expeditions

Bengaluru’s biker community are seeking justice for the Spanish woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand. She was riding through the state last week as part of her world tour.
The woman and her partner were reportedly attacked by a group of men. Eight suspects have been arrested so far.
To press for speedy justice and improve the safety of women in the country, Moto Tourers and Biking Community Federation (MotoFed) has announced a solidarity ride in the city on Sunday, March 10.
On March 7, biker Priyanka Prasad will set off from Bengaluru to the Rann of Kutch in “a symbolic gesture to show that nothing can stop women”, she says.
The incident has also given rise to conversations on travel safety. There is little one can do when mobs outnumber travellers, but with prior planning, that risk can be reduced by 99%, says (Retd) Col Oommen Jacob, who runs MotoFed along with Ashish Singh. Seasoned riders share some tips.
Contact local bikers
There are biking clubs across India, even in tier-3 cities. While planning one’s ride, one can ask them about routes to avoid, the timings of the local market, accommodation, and contacts of the local police station, hospitals, mechanics, residents, and bikers to call in times of emergency.
Col Jacob says biking clubs go the extra mile to offer help. “We often receive SOS messages about accidents in remote places, vehicle breakdowns in the middle of the night, and inability to communicate in the local language. Sometimes, on request, male bikers escort women riders through desolate or unfamiliar stretches too,” he says.
It’s common for bikers on multi-day or multi-state expeditions to share their live location on biking forums, or with select bikers, family or friends. “The government should consider bringing in a rule for bikers crossing countries to submit their details to key police stations on the route. This will boost tracking,” suggests Harshini Venkatesh, founder, She for Society, an NGO for women riders.
Biker Kavitha Prabhakar believes a government-approved platform with consolidated information of all biking clubs will make a difference.
Petrol bunks over tents
Most bikers warn against booking accommodation at the last minute. Always choose places that have security personnel on the premises. If you don’t find a decent hotel, stop by a petrol bunk on a highway as they usually come with washrooms, security personnel, and CCTV coverage, they say. Most do not approve of camping in desolate spots. Look for designated camping sites instead, says Vishal Agarwal, founder, RD350 Club, and Bikers of India.
Alternatively, you can approach religious places for some space to pitch your tent, says Delhi-based Deepak Gupta, who completed a bike tour of 24 countries recently.
Plan the itinerary carefully
Start your ride early and reach your accommodation before daylight fades. In the event of anything untoward, it’s easier to find help in the daytime than in the late hours.
While planning your route, don’t follow Google Maps blindly. It tends to suggest shortcuts or low-traffic diversions, says Sameera Dahiya, a biker. “I ensure my route is along the highway or cuts through major roads,” she adds.
Female POV
Women bikers often face micro-aggression – men catcall them or try to overtake them. “Don’t react. Don’t show you are irritated. This can snowball into a fight,” Kavitha warns.
Avoid overindulging in conversations with locals or posting minute-to-minute updates about your location on social media. This can prevent unnecessary attention or stalking.
Keep a baton, a small knife, or a pepper spray handy. “These ‘weapons’ at least instil a sense of confidence,” says Sameera.
If you have a GoPro camera, keep it on at all times. “That people are being recorded is enough to scare them,” says Prasad. She also reiterates the importance of counting on local bikers. “When I am riding solo, I have lunch or dinner with local bikers. It gives the impression I am not alone.”
A woman biker says, “Once a hotel in a rural place did not let me in as I was a solo biker. I called up the local bikers and they convinced the staff to let me stay.”
App for verified amenities
Some bikers suggested downloading Highway Delite. The app lists verified petrol bunks, dhabas, hotels, washrooms, covered and open parking spaces, pharmacy stores and emergency resources, complete with phone numbers and images.
“We specify which establishments have CCTVs and which don’t. We also offer call and chat support to locate the nearest mechanic,” says Rajesh Ghatanatti, founder of the Bengaluru-based app.
Through their Raksha QR code, bystanders can update family members of the biker if they have been in an accident. “Users are required to stick the QR code on their vehicle,” he explains. The free-to-download app currently has 65 lakh monthly active users.