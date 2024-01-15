How VHP plans to celebrate Ram temple inauguration globally

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was waiting for the Ram temple to be built on the site where the Babri Masjid once stood, has been making numerous plans to celebrate when the occasion finally arrives on January 22.
From Ayodhya to Adelaide, and Brisbane to Bengaluru, the VHP has planned several events to mark this occasion. Here we take a look at some of them.
1. Ahead of January 22 opening, 40 giants billboards displaying the Ram Mandir will up across 10 US states.
2. In anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community in the US has planned numerous events, including car rallies. Most recently, a massive show with Tesla cars was organised in Maryland.
3. Members of the VHP have also been going from house to house in several Indian cities, distributing 'akshata' (sacred rice) to citizens. Akshata is distributed after mixing it with turmeric as an invite for any Hindu ritual.
4. In tandem with the Ayodhya consecration event, the VHP has organized large crowds for prayer in 55 countries.
5. Two to three hours prior to the event, people from all of these nations would congregate. Recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and the Ramayan have also been scheduled. Following this, the public will witness PM Narendra Modi lead a "aarti" and take part in the dedication of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
6. VHP Thailand has said in a post on X that they will be celebrating the event at Dev Mandir Bangkok with Mr. Nagesh Singh Ambassador and PR to UNESCAP, Embassy of India, in attendance.
7. The VHP has planned the installation of five lakh LED screens in temples for people to watch the ceremony live. To facilitate this process, the VHP has tied up with Vyapar mandals, RWAs, and other social groups.
8. A guest list comprising 7000-plus names has been crafted by the VHP to include members from 150 communities in the country. There will be special focus on priests from tribal and Dalit communities.
9. The VHP has also planned to invite 10 crore families to take part in the event.
10. Programmes will be held in Australia in Kingsley Park in Melbourne and Parramatta Park in Western Sydney. The VHP is also organizing programs with Hindu groups in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and New South Wales, among other Australian cities.
11. In Africa, VHP is organising a car rally and other programmes in Uganda, Mauritius, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Mozambique. Similar events have been planned in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Buckingham, Bankok, Jakarta, and Bali.
12. VHP Canada has asked all Hindus in the country "to decorate their homes with Hanuman Dhwaja (Flag) & enlighten with diyas".