How VHP plans to celebrate Ram temple inauguration globally

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was waiting for the Ram temple to be built on the site where the Babri Masjid once stood, has been making numerous plans to celebrate when the occasion finally arrives on January 22.

From Ayodhya to Adelaide, and Brisbane to Bengaluru, the VHP has planned several events to mark this occasion. Here we take a look at some of them.

1. Ahead of January 22 opening, 40 giants billboards displaying the Ram Mandir will up across 10 US states.

2. In anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community in the US has planned numerous events, including car rallies. Most recently, a massive show with Tesla cars was organised in Maryland.