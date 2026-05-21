<p>Jaipur: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fuel">fuel </a>supplies across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>, including Jaipur, are adequate and urged customers not to pay attention to rumours or panic messages circulating on social media.</p>.<p>In a statement, the company said all retail outlets across the state were operating normally with uninterrupted supply and regular replenishment support.</p>.Centre says no fuel shortage, appeals public to avoid panic buying.<p>Congress leaders demanded that the government present the true picture regarding the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG in the state amid reports of fuel shortages at several petrol pumps.</p>.<p>It was alleged that petrol pumps at some locations were supplying petrol and diesel in limited quantities.</p>.<p>"HPCL would like to reassure all customers that fuel supplies across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, remain stable and adequate, with uninterrupted operations being maintained across the retail network," the statement said.</p>.<p>The company said it recorded strong growth in fuel supplies across Rajasthan between May 1 and May 20 this year.</p>.<p>According to HPCL, petrol sales in the state stood at 50,575 kilolitres (KL) during the period against historical sales of 42,501 KL, registering a growth of 19 per cent.</p>.<p>Diesel sales reached 1,14,422 KL against historical sales of 91,894 KL, marking a growth of 24.5 per cent, it said.</p>.<p>HPCL said its officers and field teams were actively monitoring the ground situation and continuously engaging with dealers and customers to discourage panic buying and address concerns.</p>.<p>"The figures clearly indicate adequate product availability and smooth functioning of the supply network across the state," the company said. </p>