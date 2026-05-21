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HPCL dismisses rumours of fuel shortage in Rajasthan; assures adequate supplies

In a statement, the company said all retail outlets across the state were operating normally with uninterrupted supply and regular replenishment support.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsfuelHPCL

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