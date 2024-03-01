Human mind an enigma, there can be myriad reasons for suicide, says SC acquitting man charged with abetting it

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said human mind is an enigma and there could be myriad of reasons for suicide as it set aside conviction of a man of abetment of suicide of a B Com girl from Karnataka's Mysuru.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan said it is not always that someone has to abet suicide. The court found glaring omissions in the prosecution case, making it wholly unsustainable to uphold conviction of Kumar alias Shiva Kumar, in view of contradictions in statements of prosecution witnesses, including father of the victim.

In the case, the bench noted as per post mortem report, the victim was found to have died of Organophosphate, a pesticide. But the prosecution had failed to recover any syringe or needle from the crime scene and no container or bottle containing the pesticide were also recovered from the room where the deceased was found lying on the floor, it said.

"In a case of death by poisoning, be it homicidal or suicidal and which is based on circumstantial evidence, recovery of the trace of poison consumed by or administered to the deceased is of critical importance. It forms a part of the chain; rather it would complete the chain to prove homicide or suicide," the bench said.

The court did not find any evidence on the basis of which it can hold the appellant guilty of abetting the suicide of the deceased.