Hundreds gather for Independence Day celebrations in London

"So that was a ‘Ducati Scrambler’, it's one of the five fastest bikes on the planet. It's a terrific bike to ride on, it's light, it's got great acceleration. My only regret is that it wasn't my own because I think my wife would never let me buy one. But as anybody who likes motorcycles knows, the idea of being out in the open, generally the joy of being out in the countryside, the motorcycle is one of the nicest ways to do it,” he shared, with reference to his own entry to the festivities riding a motorbike.