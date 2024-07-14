Husband tampers passport to hide Thailand trips from wife, lands in jail: Report

Immigration officials detained a passenger on Thursday at the Mumbai International Airport, before he could board his flight to Thailand, as the officials discovered that the man had tampered with 12 pages of his passport inorder to hide his previous travel records to Bangkok and Thailand, TOI reported.

The passenger, identified as Tushar Pawar (33), was arrested by the Sahar police, the publication stated, while mentioning that the man committed the offence so that he could avoid a confrontation with his wife, as she was not aware of his prior three trips.

The report also mentioned that Tushar Pawar is a logistics business operator and graduate, and lived with his family in Satara. Pawar is currently in judicial custody after he was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 318 (4) for cheating and the Indian Passport Act.