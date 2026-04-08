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'Husband's duty to maintain wife, children': SC awards Rs 5 cr to woman

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the decade-long dispute between estranged spouses as “a matrimonial battle of Mahabharata”.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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