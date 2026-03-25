<p>In today’s fast-changing world, independent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/womens-representation-in-india-job-postings-rises-19-year-on-year-3922222">women </a>are steadily redefining what life goals look like. For many, ambitions are no longer limited to marriage or family life alone — they include building careers, chasing financial independence, and mastering the art of multitasking. And one viral video perfectly captures this.</p><p>At the peak of a job hunt, a bride decided not to hit pause even on her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/wedding-wows-2-3703647">wedding </a>day. Dressed in a traditional red <em>lehenga</em>, adorned with bridal jewellery and hands covered in <em>mehendi</em>, she was seen pulling out her phone and applying for a job online.</p>.Viral video: Elderly woman's energetic dance performance at wedding leaves netizens & guests in awe.<p>In a now-viral Instagram video, the bride, being identified as Sanchi, is seen seated in the car's front seat calmly drafting and sending an email application for a Legal Tech Analyst role, moments either before or shortly after her wedding rituals. The reel carries the text: “Applying for job even on wedding day… priorities straight,” while the caption adds a playful twist: “Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF.”</p>.<p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>As of March 25, the video has gone viral, garnering over 5,000 likes and continuing to circulate widely across social media platforms. </p><p>Viewers reacted, with one saying, “<em>Future secure kr rii ehh bhyi</em>ii (She's securing her future)." Another user commented, “She is doing right 👍👍👍… very right.” Others found the moment deeply relatable, and wrote, “Sooooooo me.” </p>