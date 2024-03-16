Meet Megha Engineering, second-largest contributor to electoral bonds

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled Telangana for a decade, received donations to the tune of Rs 1,215 crore through electoral bonds between 2017-18 and 2022-23, standing fourth among the political parties in the country. In comparison, the YSRCP, which has been in power in Andhra Pradesh for the last five years, received Rs 382 crore, standing seven in the country. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, which was in power in Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019, received Rs 147 crore via electoral bonds.