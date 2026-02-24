<p>Nagpur: A Hyderabad-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/british-airways">British Airways </a>flight from London was diverted to Nagpur airport early Tuesday due to bad weather, an official said.</p>.<p>Passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, which remains grounded at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> airport due to some technical issues, the official said.</p>.No conclusion yet on Jharkhand plane crash, AAIB begins probe.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em>, the senior official said that a British Airways flight originating from London's Heathrow Airport to Hyderabad landed in Nagpur around 5.30 am.</p>.<p>According to preliminary information, the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather and poor visibility in the southern city, he said.</p>.<p>The aircraft is still at the airport due to some technical issues, he said. </p>