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'Hysteric, clumsy fall, kitchen mishap': Tales of Indian housewives who die suspiciously

The parallel cases of Twisha Sharma (33) and Deepika Nagar (25) who both apparently committed suicide are triggering many different kinds of narratives in the present day.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:46 IST
Crime Against Womensuicidesmental healthdepressionmental health illness in womenViolence against womenanxietyschizophreniaBridemental health of womenmental disordersuicide preventiondomestic abusealleged suicideanxiety disorderAttempts suicide

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