‘I am a product of NSUI’: Shivakumar meets Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a>, former AICC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> and party general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> and thanked them for reposing faith in his work.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, who is in the national capital, met the Gandhis at the 10, Janpath residence of Sonia Gandhi. Sources said he thanked Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their constant guidance and support.</p>.<p>This was Shivakumar's first meeting with Sonia Gandhi after assuming the post of chief minister. Rahul Gandhi had attended Shivakumar's swearing-in in Bengaluru last week.</p>.<p>Earlier, Shivakumar met NSUI and Indian Youth Congress leaders and members at their offices here and said it brought back countless memories from my student days.</p>.<p>"As a young NSUI member, I spent many mornings and evenings here, learning, growing and nurturing my aspirations in public life. Seeing the energy, discipline and commitment of today's young leaders was both heartening and inspiring," Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>"I am a product of NSUI, and this place remains deeply special to me because it shaped my journey and the values I carry to this day. We must never forget our roots, for they are the foundation of everything we become. A true leader is one who creates more leaders, and our nation needs committed leadership at every level, from the panchayat to the Parliament, united by a shared belief in India's unity amidst its diversity," he said on X.</p>.Checkmate by D K Shivakumar? Mass defection hits JD(S) in Channapatna, 13 leaders join Congress.<p>"I continue to see this office as a temple of opportunity and hope, and I wish every student and youth who walks through its doors the confidence to dream, serve and succeed," Shivakumar said. He also visited the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters.</p>.<p>Shivakumar is likely to attend the Niti Aayog governing council meeting on Thursday.</p>.<p>His Delhi visit comes as several Congress legislators are camping in Delhi lobbying for cabinet berths during the next expansion. There is a demand to induct fresh faces into the ministry.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.</p>.<p>With the sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry being 34, including the CM, 20 berths are still vacant, and speculation is rife that most of them will be filled by the end of this month.</p>.<p>With many ministerial aspirants and limited berths available, Shivakumar has a tightrope to walk, as he risks large-scale disgruntlement among those who will be left out.</p>