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‘I am a product of NSUI’: Shivakumar meets Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka in Delhi

Shivakumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiIndia PoliticsSonia Gandhishivakumar

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