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'I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus': Raghav Chadha rubbishes AAP's allegations

In a video, Chadha dismissed claims that he did not join opposition walkouts, terming the charge a 'blatant lie'.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPIndian PoliticsRaghav Chadha

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