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I have been in favour of doves in West Asia or other conflicts: Shashi Tharoor

He added the West Asia conflict is a serious issue, and its affecting the ordinary lives of Indians and others everywhere.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 04:15 IST
India NewsCongressShashi TharoorWest Asia

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