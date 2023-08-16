Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I miss Manish Sisodia, says Arvind Kejriwal as he turns 55

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 06:10 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he was missing his former deputy Manish Sisodia on his birthday, who he said is in jail in a "false case".

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India. 

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India.

"That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," the AAP leader added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 August 2023, 06:10 IST)
India NewsManish SisodiaArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT