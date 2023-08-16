I miss Sisodia, says Arvind Kejriwal on his 55th birthday; thanks people for wishes

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 55 on Wednesday, he thanked people for their wishes on his birthday, but said he was "missing" his former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in jail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Kejriwal on his birthday and said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "praying for your long life and good health".

Kejriwal posted on X, "Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Let’s all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide the best quality education to every child born in India."

"That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," he added.

Several senior Opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers M K Stalin and Nitish Kumar, too wished Kejriwal on his birthday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Thackeray and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rajiv Shukla were among many others who greeted Kejriwal.