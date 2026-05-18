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I.N.D.I.A. adrift after polls

I.N.D.I.A. adrift after polls

This came at a time the Congress itself had been at the forefront of attacking the BJP for letting loose the central agencies against the leaders of the Opposition parties.
S Arun
B S Arun
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:40 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 23:40 IST
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