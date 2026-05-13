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I-PAC raids: Supreme Court to hear ED's plea against 'interference' by Mamata Banerjee, others on May 22

'Let it be listed next week. This was substantially argued,' the top law officer said.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:00 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:00 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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