'I played good cricket': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy

Son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has now made headlines not for any political statement, but for his remarks on star cricketer Virat Kohli and his own cricketing history.
In a recent interview, Tejashwi claimed that Kohli had played under his captaincy in domestic cricket and many of the players in Team India were his batchmates.
"I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played under my captaincy. Did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates," the political leader told Zee Media.
After expressing disappointment at his cricketing journey not being discussed much, Tejashwi added, "I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be."
While his statement was followed by many jokes and trolling on social media, Tejashwi, in fact, was a cricketer before joining politics. He had played a total of one First Class, two List A and four T20 matches in his career, according to reports. He was also a part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the first season of IPL in 2008, but did not get the chance to play in any of the matches.
Published 15 September 2024, 11:21 IST