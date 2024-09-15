'I played good cricket': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy

After expressing disappointment at his cricketing journey not being discussed much, Tejashwi added, "I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be."

While his statement was followed by many jokes and trolling on social media, Tejashwi, in fact, was a cricketer before joining politics. He had played a total of one First Class, two List A and four T20 matches in his career, according to reports. He was also a part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the first season of IPL in 2008, but did not get the chance to play in any of the matches.