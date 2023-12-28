'I think it will be my last election': Tharoor hints at 2024 being his last contest

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram was responding to a query on his remarks on a TV show in which he repeatedly said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may mark his final contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. 'I didn't say never, I said I think it will be my last election,' Tharoor clarified.