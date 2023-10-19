'I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya madam to Gaza': Assam CM's dig at NCP chief

"We want peace in the world. Now, there is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The entire land is of Palestine and Israel encroached on their land. That place, land and houses, everything was of Palestine and later Israel took over it. Israel is an outsider and the land is originally of Palestine. After encroachment, Israel was formed," Pawar had said.

"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee all had the same thoughts about the Israel-Palestine issue. It was always the stand of the Indian government. India never stood with anyone else. India always stood with people who originally owned the land and houses there (Palestine)", he continued.

"It is very unfortunate that for the first time, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stood with Israel, leaving the real issue over there. He neglected the real issue. We should be clear about our stand. The stand of the NCP should be clear. We stand by the people who originally belonged to that land," the NCP chief added.