'I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya madam to Gaza': Assam CM's dig at NCP chief

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sarcastic dig at NCP head Sharad Pawar for his recent remark on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Pawar had also criticised the Narendra Modi government for its stand in support of Israel in the war.
"I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) madam to Gaza to fight for Hamas," Sarma told ANI when asked about Pawar's view on the ongoing war.
Sule is Pawar's daughter.
Calling the Israeli side encroachers, Pawar had hit out at the PM saying that it was "unfortunate" that the Modi govt stood in support of Israel.
"We want peace in the world. Now, there is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The entire land is of Palestine and Israel encroached on their land. That place, land and houses, everything was of Palestine and later Israel took over it. Israel is an outsider and the land is originally of Palestine. After encroachment, Israel was formed," Pawar had said.
"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee all had the same thoughts about the Israel-Palestine issue. It was always the stand of the Indian government. India never stood with anyone else. India always stood with people who originally owned the land and houses there (Palestine)", he continued.
"It is very unfortunate that for the first time, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stood with Israel, leaving the real issue over there. He neglected the real issue. We should be clear about our stand. The stand of the NCP should be clear. We stand by the people who originally belonged to that land," the NCP chief added.
Modi had earlier condemned the "terrorist attack" on Israel, saying, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday also targeted Pawar, saying that he should strongly condemn terrorism and shun vote-bank politics while talking about the Israel-Palestine issue.
In a post on social media platform X, Fadnavis said, “My request to Sharad Pawar ji is not to think about vote-bank politics, but strongly condemn terrorism. India has never changed its position on the Israel-Palestine dispute. However, at the same time, India has been consistently against and has always strongly opposed terrorism in any form and against anyone. When the entire world has condemned the killing of innocent people in Israel and India did the same, Shri Sharad Pawar ji should also speak in the same language against terrorism."
