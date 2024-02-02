I want leaders who are like Himanta and Milind Deora to leave Congress: Rahul Gandhi

"I want people like Himanta (Biswa Sarma) and Millind (Deora) to leave. I am perfectly ok with it. Himanta represents a particular kind of politics, that's not the politics of the Congress party," he said.

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Gandhi entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25. It is scheduled to reach Jharkhand on Friday.

"Have you heard some of the statements that Himanta had made about Muslims? I don't want to have anything to do with them, as there are certain values I would like to defend," he said.

The resignation of former Union minister and ex-MP from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, marks the latest instance of leaders exiting the Congress to embark on new political journeys, especially towards the BJP.

Assam's Congress minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh defected to the saffron party before the assembly polls in 2022, citing personal grievances with the party's conduct.

Notable leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Hardik Patel, Sushmita Dev, and RPN Singh have all severed ties with the party in recent years.

Commenting on recent assertions by BJP leaders regarding the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Gandhi denounced the legislation as a tool wielded by the BJP to foster division along religious lines.