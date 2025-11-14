<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>working committee member and Thiruvananthapuram MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> said on Friday that since he was not invited to election campaign in Bihar, he could not tell about the reasons for party's setback, on being asked by a senior Congress leader in Kerala to quit the party posts before criticising the Nehru family.</p><p>"I was not invited for the election campaign in Bihar. Since I did not go there I can't tell the reasons for the setback from my personal experience. The Congress as well as the RJD will have to seriously review the performance," Tharoor said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Modi's Hanuman' Chirag Paswan wins big as LJP(RV) surges ahead.<p>He also added that various factors like the popular mood and the strengths and weaknesses of the Congress could also be the factors. All those issues will have to be looked at, Tharoor said.</p><p>Meanwhile, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M M Hassan said that Tharoor entered the Congress and got positions in the party with the help of the Nehru family. He did not shed even a drop of sweat for the nation or the society. Hence he should quit the party positions before criticising the Nehru family.</p><p>Hassan made the remark by referring to the back to back critical remarks of Tharoor targeting the Nehru family, the latest being an article of dynasty politics.</p>