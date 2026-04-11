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IAF chief discusses defence ties with his US counterpart

The IAF chief also travelled to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where the visit included briefings at the US Air Force Warfare Centre.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsUSIndian Air Force

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