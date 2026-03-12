Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command

The IAF maintains three squadrons of upgraded MiG-29s - MiG-29 UPGs - primarily deployed in the western and northern sectors.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsIAFMig-29

Follow us on :

Follow Us