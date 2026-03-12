<p>Chandigarh: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Thursday flew a sortie in an upgraded MiG-29 fighter jet from a frontline airbase under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iaf">IAF</a>'s Western Air Command.</p>.<p>The Indian Air Force chief also reviewed the overall operational preparedness of the command, including infrastructure, crew readiness and aircraft maintenance standards at the key base, according to officials.</p>.<p>The IAF maintains three squadrons of upgraded MiG-29s - MiG-29 UPGs - primarily deployed in the western and northern sectors.</p>.<p>The air chief marshal's sortie in the twin-engine aircraft comes at a time when regional air forces are closely looking at their air power capabilities, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.</p>.<p>Air Chief Marshal Singh undertook the nearly 45-minute sortie in the fighter jet, which forms a key component of India's air defence capabilities, when it comes to guarding its western and northern borders.</p>.<p>MiG-29 UPG squadrons had played a vital role in air defence throughout the nearly 88-hour Operation Sindoor last year, the officials said.</p>.<p>A potent air defence fighter in the IAF inventory, the MiG-29 UPG serves as a frontline air asset tasked with guarding the Indian airspace against aerial threats.</p>.<p>The aircraft, upgraded in collaboration with Russia under a 2008 contract, features advanced radar, extended range through additional fuel tanks, and modern avionics, the officials said.</p>.<p>The upgrade was completed around 2022, enhancing the air power capabilities of the IAF.</p>