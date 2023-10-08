IAF must be one of best, if not best by time it completes 100 years in 2032: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari

In an address to air warriors on the occasion of Air Force Day, he said joint planning and integrated application of combat power will be the 'sine-qua-non' of future wars and added, 'we must reform, or become a relic; we must innovate, else become mundane and we must transform, else become irrelevant.'

'If India is on the path to become a developed nation by 2047, then the IAF must be one of the best, if not the best, by the time we complete 100 years in 2032,' he said, highlighting the importance of air power in the changing global security matrix.