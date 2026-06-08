IAF to deploy Mi-17 helicopters to carry NEET retest question papers

<p>New Delhi: Almost 10 days after the government said it was exploring the possibility of using the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport NEET-UG papers to ensure the foolproof conduct of the retest at a high-level meeting chaired by Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>, the IAF will provide logistical support with Mi-17 helicopters. </p><p>The IAF will carry the question papers in packets from 18 places, from where they will be transported to individual exam centres. </p><p>Reports have also emerged that paper-setters of the question paper have been on a lockdown in undisclosed premises, and will be allowed to leave only after the exams are over. </p>.Centre mulls roping in Air Force to transport NEET-UG examination papers to prevent leak.<p>At a high-level meeting on May 27, attended by Pradhan, Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a>, Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, it was decided that they will explore this to ensure the safety of the exam. Pradhan later told reporters that while the Home Ministry ensures security, the postal department is used to deliver the question papers and the state government organises the exam, indicating that his ministry alone cannot be held responsible for the paper leaks.</p><p>The integrity of the NEET-UG examination was compromised due to a paper leak, prompting its cancellation and a CBI investigation. </p><p>A re-examination is scheduled for June 21.</p>