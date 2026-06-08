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IAF to deploy Mi-17 helicopters to carry NEET retest question papers

The IAF will carry the question papers in packets from 18 places, from where they will be transported to individual exam centres.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsIAFNEETsecurity

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