IAF to purchase weapons worth Rs 3 lakh crore in next 8 years: Air Chief Marshal

Indian Air Force plans to induct weapons worth Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore including 97 additional Tejas LCA besides armed helicopters and a variety of missiles in the next 7-8 years, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said here on Tuesday.
The IAF has also embarked on a Mountain Radar project to close the surveillance gaps along the Himalayan border where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army operates a far better network of radars, sensors and air-defence systems.
“Our mountain radars when deployed at strategic locations will be able to see equally deep inside enemy territory,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said at a press conference ahead of the 91st Air Force Day.
The upcoming procurements include a contract for 97 additional Tejas light combat aircraft Mark-I at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore in addition to 83 such home-grown fighters for replacing the ageing MiG-21, which is on its way out after serving the IAF for more than six decades.
Incidentally, the iconic aircraft that heralded the jet era in the IAF will make its last formation flight at Prayagraj on Oct 8 at the flypast on the Air Force Day.
The IAF has already placed the order for 83 LCA Mk-I at a cost of around Rs 48,000 crore whereas negotiations are ongoing for the second batch of 97 aircraft. Taken together, it will be a Rs 1.15 lakh crore bill for 180 Tejas LCA-Mk-I. The mark-II version is supposed to be ready by 2025.
Other planned procurements are 156 light combat helicopters Prachand – 66 of them will be for the IAF – and 70 indigenous basic trainer HTT-40 at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. Also 84 Su-30 MKI will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore.
Also a number of missiles like Aakash, medium-range surface to air missile, Project Khusha to make an indigenous S-400 type air defence system and Pralay are being procured. “The overall value of all these contracts will be well past Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore. The contracts will be executed in the next 7-8 years,” the IAF chief said.
Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said in matters related to surveillance across the LAC, China enjoyed an upper hand near the disputed boundary. The Indian armed forces use light-weight radars that are deployed and redeployed to follow the enemy assets.
New Delhi on its part planned to buy more such transportable light-weight indigenous radar and high-powered radar as a part of the Mountain Radar project.
The IAF chief said the remaining two squadrons of S-400 air defence systems were expected from Russia this year, but barely any progress was made in acquiring 114 multi-role fighter aircraft. A process, however, has been initiated to replace the IL-76 fleet by the end of this decade.