IAF to purchase weapons worth Rs 3 lakh crore in next 8 years: Air Chief Marshal

Indian Air Force plans to induct weapons worth Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore including 97 additional Tejas LCA besides armed helicopters and a variety of missiles in the next 7-8 years, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said here on Tuesday.

The IAF has also embarked on a Mountain Radar project to close the surveillance gaps along the Himalayan border where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army operates a far better network of radars, sensors and air-defence systems.

“Our mountain radars when deployed at strategic locations will be able to see equally deep inside enemy territory,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said at a press conference ahead of the 91st Air Force Day.

The upcoming procurements include a contract for 97 additional Tejas light combat aircraft Mark-I at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore in addition to 83 such home-grown fighters for replacing the ageing MiG-21, which is on its way out after serving the IAF for more than six decades.

Incidentally, the iconic aircraft that heralded the jet era in the IAF will make its last formation flight at Prayagraj on Oct 8 at the flypast on the Air Force Day.