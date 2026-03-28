<p>New Delhi: The Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 combat jets will pack more punch in the future, as the government initiates a process to equip them with European advanced short-range air-to-air missiles (ASRAAM) replacing the Russian weapons.</p><p>Earlier this week, the Defence Ministry invited bids to arm the Russian-origin fighter aircraft with next-generation close combat missiles having a range of 25 km.</p> .Indian Air Force MiG-29 crashes near Agra, pilot ejects safely.<p>The IAF currently operates over 50 of these fighter jets, including eight two-seater trainers.</p> .<p>The integration of ASRAAM will replace the legacy R-73 missile—a 1980s-era infrared-guided weapon with a range of 10 to 15 km—with a far more advanced fourth-generation missile.</p><p>The weapon’s manufacturer, MBDA has partnered with Bharat Dynamics Limited and is setting up an assembly and test facility in Hyderabad to service the IAF jets.</p>