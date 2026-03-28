Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IAF's MiG-29 combat jets to be equipped with ASRAAM missiles

Earlier this week, the Defence Ministry invited bids to arm the Russian-origin fighter aircraft with next-generation close combat missiles having a range of 25 km.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsDefenceIndian Air ForceMig-29

Follow us on :

Follow Us