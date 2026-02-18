Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's Bharat Petroleum, HPCL Mittal buy Venezuelan oil, sources say

Indian refiners have been buying ‌Venezuelan oil to diversify their supply mix as they reduce Russian oil imports, a move that helped New ⁠Delhi clinch an interim trade deal with Washington.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 17:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 17:48 IST
India NewsOilHPCLBharat Petroleum

Follow us on :

Follow Us