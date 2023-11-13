JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Veteran CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia passes away in Hyderabad

Acharia was suffering from respiratory and other health issues and the end came at about 1 PM on Monday, CPI(M) Telangana state committee member D G Narasimha Rao said.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 13:21 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Veteran CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia, who was elected to Parliament nine times, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday due to ill health. He was 81.

Acharia was suffering from respiratory and other health issues and the end came at about 1 PM on Monday, CPI(M) Telangana state committee member D G Narasimha Rao said.

Acharia was staying in Hyderabad with his family members. His wife predeceased him, Narasimha Rao said.

The body would be flown to West Bengal where the funeral would take place, he said.

Acharia is survived by two daughters and a son.

CPI(M) Telangana state committee condoled the death of Acharia.

Narasimha Rao and CITU leader M Saibabu paid homage to the mortal remains of the departed leader, a CPI(M) release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 November 2023, 13:06 IST)
India NewsCPI(M)Telangana

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT