<p>Mumbai: The iconic Nehru Planetarium at the Nehru Centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/worli">Worli </a>— one of the architectural landmarks of Mumbai — has completed 50 years.</p><p><br>Established in 1977 and named after former Prime Minister Pandit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jawaharlal-nehru-planetarium">Jawaharlal Nehru</a>, the planetarium has been a beacon of scientific temper and rational thinking for generations. Over the years, it has continuously evolved, from optical-mechanical projectors to cutting-edge digital dome technology, offering immersive sky shows that beautifully blend education with wonder.</p><p><br>"On March 3, 2026, the iconic Nehru Planetarium of Nehru Centre, Mumbai, proudly entered its 50th year of inspiring scientific curiosity and spreading astronomical awareness," said Suhas Naik-Satam, Chief Executive, National Centre for Science Communicators, Mumbai.</p><p><br>"For five decades, it has ignited curiosity in students, empowered teachers, inspired researchers, and brought the magic of the cosmos closer to the common citizen," said Naik-Satam, former Programme Coordinator of planetarium.</p><p><br>Over the years, planetarium has produced 35 full-length astronomical shows, 28 of them with the Carl Zeiss Mark IV Universal Projector, and later with advanced digital systems. These shows have been viewed by more than 14 million visitors.</p><p>Producing a planetarium show is a collaborative process that blends science and creativity. Scientists, communicators, artists, musicians, sound engineers, and narrators work together to craft each production. Scripts are drafted, reviewed by experts, and refined through rigorous discussions. Each show is then enriched with music, narration in English, Hindi, and Marathi, and immersive theatrical effects.</p><p><br>Some notable programmes include: <em>Tryst with Destiny</em>, <em>Galileo to Galileo</em>, <em>Cosmic Life This Violent Universe, Universe in Seven Steps, Stars in the Limelight, Fireworks in Space.</em></p><p><br>To enhance engagement, live theatrical sequences, such as Galileo observing the skies in 1610, were introduced, adding drama and impact to the learning experience.</p><p><br>In 2003, the Centre installed the Digistar-3 Digital Planetarium Projector, powered by advanced computer systems and high-resolution projectors. This upgrade brought the advantages of digital imagery and real-time astronomical data to audiences, making sky shows more dynamic and visually compelling.</p>