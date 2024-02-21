Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away at 91

Mumbai: Legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani, whose iconic ‘behno aur bhaiyo’ still rings in our ears, has passed away.

His voice is synonymous with the golden era of Indian radio.

Sayani had a great sense of humour and was an excellent communicator and storyteller.

He was 91 at the time of his death.

Sayani achieved fame and popularity all across the India sub-continent when he presented the Bianca GeetMala of hit songs over the airwaves of Radio Ceylon and later Vivid Bharati.