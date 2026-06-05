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Idli with chai? Viral food combo sparks outrage, netizens seek Shashi Tharoor's rescue

The idli-with-chai post quickly gained traction online, drawing backlash from users, many of whom viewed the pairing as a culinary crime.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:13 IST
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