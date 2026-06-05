Idli with chai? Viral food combo sparks outrage, netizens seek Shashi Tharoor's rescue

<p>A recent post by an X user trying out the unusual pairing of idli and chai left the internet baffled.</p><p>According to traditional culinary practices, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/idli">idli</a>, a fermented South Indian breakfast staple, is typically paired with sambar, chutney or molaga podi.</p><p>However, a user sparked a new food-pairing debate on X by sharing a photo of idli alongside chai, a sweet, milky tea beverage, and claiming that "Best combination to ever exist: Chai and Idli."</p>.<p><strong>Tharoor's idli rescue</strong></p><p>Now, the interesting part here is that idli supporters are now yearning for the passionate defense from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has offered in the past, with two of his responses to idli-related debates having gone viral online.</p><p>One such debate erupted when an X user disparaged idlis as "steamed regret." Tharoor hit back at the comment, calling the idli "a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream" and the culinary equivalent of a "Beethoven symphony" or a "Sachin Tendulkar century."</p><p>Another viral controversy emerged when someone claimed a rasgulla was merely an "idli dipped in sugar syrup." Tharoor dismantled the comparison, calling it a "profound cosmological misunderstanding" and pleading with users not to involve idli in "your dessert-table polemics."</p>.Idli at Rs 80, Dosa at Rs 150? Hoteliers hint at steep price rise as minimum wages & fuel prices increase.<p><strong>Netizens unite for idli defense: </strong><em><strong>Why, why and why?</strong></em></p><p>While those responses showcased Tharoor's affection for his favorite food, this time netizens themselves came to its defense.</p><p>The idli-with-chai post quickly gained traction online, drawing backlash from users, many of whom viewed the pairing as a culinary crime.</p><p>"Hello Police ... would like to report a brutal crime," one user wrote, while others commented, "Minimum 17 years jail" and "Non-bailable offence."</p><p>A second user, genuinely curious about the combination, asked: "Never tried this combo. Chai lovers, is it really that good?"</p><p>Another user responded with a viral "save us" GIF.</p>.<p>A different user replied, "a BIG NO," while another said, "Drink after eating, but don't dip and eat."</p><p>One user quipped by suggesting another unusual food pairing, claiming: "Best combination to ever exist. Maggi Puri."</p>.<p>Another user referenced the popular Indian TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," writing: "This is same as Jethalal and Iyer combination in Taarak Mehta show."</p><p>The comparison referred to Jethalal and Iyer being among the show's most iconic and enduring comedic rivalries, much like the unlikely pairing of idli and chai.</p>